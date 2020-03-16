Detroit — A 42-year-old Detroit man is recovering after being assaulted Sunday on the city's east side.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 17800 block of Arlington near Nevada Avenue and Dequindre.

Officials said the victim dropped off a friend at the location and then got into an altercation with the friend's brother. The man shot the victim and physically assaulted him.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said he is uncooperative and has not given them additional details about the incident or a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

