Detroit police investigate shots fired, car crash on city's west side
Detroit — Police are investigating Sunday night crash that was allegedly sparked by a shooting, officials said.
The incident happened at about 11:20 p.m. in the 18400 block of Fenmore near Southfield Road and West Outer Drive on the city's west side.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old man was inside his white 2014 Chevrolet Impala when gunshots struck his vehicle. He drove to the area of Curtis and Mansfield streets, about eight-tenths of a mile away, where he struck a 2017 Hyundai.
Police arrested the driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
Medics took the Impala's driver to a hospital. Police initially thought the man sustained a gunshot wound, but determined he had not.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
