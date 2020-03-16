Detroit — Detroit's school district on Monday announced it is providing learning packets for grades K-8 starting Wednesday at 58 locations.

The locations can be found here.

Also, students in grades eight through 12 will have access to Khan Academy, a site with free online lessons, to prepare for the PSAT/SAT, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District website.

Buy Photo Parents and students pick up laptops during a drive-up process at North Farmington High School, March 16, 2020. Families stayed in their vehicles and laptops were left on a table one at a time so that families could maintain a safe distance from each other. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"The recommended activities ... will not take the place of regular classroom instruction but will supplement student learning at home," the district said.

The assignments will not be graded and the packets will include answer guides for parents.

The district also encourages families to set schedules and expectations for students at home and "make the most out of this period of time."

A Homework Hotline has been set up to help students with questions on the assignments. The hotline number is 1-833-466-3978. The hotline opens Wednesday through April 3, and operates 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Other online learning services the district recommends are MyOn, i-Ready, and Newsela, which can all be accessed through a district-wide login, Clever.

Buy Photo Walled Lake Community School District food service employee Kevin Lawrence puts groceries in the back of the car of Angel Boggs, Walled Lake, as James Boggs, 5 and Olievia Cahoon, 7, look on. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Families also can pick up "grab-and-go" breakfasts and lunches at the 58 locations during the duration of the school closings.

As of Monday evening, Michigan reported 54 positive cases of coronavirus, including a case of a "younger person."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/16/detroit-school-district-learning-packets-coronavirus-shutdown/5063881002/