Detroit schools providing learning packets during virus shutdown
Detroit — Detroit's school district on Monday announced it is providing learning packets for grades K-8 starting Wednesday at 58 locations.
The locations can be found here.
Also, students in grades eight through 12 will have access to Khan Academy, a site with free online lessons, to prepare for the PSAT/SAT, according to the Detroit Public Schools Community District website.
"The recommended activities ... will not take the place of regular classroom instruction but will supplement student learning at home," the district said.
The assignments will not be graded and the packets will include answer guides for parents.
The district also encourages families to set schedules and expectations for students at home and "make the most out of this period of time."
A Homework Hotline has been set up to help students with questions on the assignments. The hotline number is 1-833-466-3978. The hotline opens Wednesday through April 3, and operates 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Other online learning services the district recommends are MyOn, i-Ready, and Newsela, which can all be accessed through a district-wide login, Clever.
Families also can pick up "grab-and-go" breakfasts and lunches at the 58 locations during the duration of the school closings.
As of Monday evening, Michigan reported 54 positive cases of coronavirus, including a case of a "younger person."
