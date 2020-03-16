Detroit — Police are investigating an assault Sunday that left a Detroit man in critical condition, officials said.

The attack happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nottingham near Mack and Alter on the city's east side, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, he was assaulted by three men he was meeting, and they took an undisclosed amount of money and his older model Ford Explorer.

Medics took him to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers o Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

