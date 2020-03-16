Detroit — One man is in critical condition and another wounded after a shooting Sunday sparked by a fight outside a southwest side nightclub, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened some time before 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Dix near Ormond.

Officials said there was an altercation outside and shots were fired. A 33-year-old man was hit and another man, 27, was grazed by one of the shots.

Medics took both men to a hospital to be treated.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at (313) 596-5440 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

