Wayne County County Treasurer Eric Sabree announced Monday his office won't foreclose on any properties this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the rapidly changing recommendations on social distancing ... and the increasing economic uncertainty we are all facing, I have had to make an urgent decision to protect all the taxpayers facing foreclosure in Wayne County," Sabree said in a statement. "Given the fact that all taxpayers will be facing economic hardships in the coming months, I have made the decision to withhold all properties from the 2020 foreclosure petition."

The treasurer's office is closed to the public through April 3.

Oakland County Andy Meisner pledged last week that no one would lose a property to tax foreclosure if they have been affected by the coronavirus.

Roughly 10,000 properties countywide were facing the annual tax foreclosure auction this fall, including about 3,200 occupied homes, according to Sabree's office. Those numbers typically decline by the summer as owners restart or get on new payment plans.

A property is considered foreclosed by April 1, after a tax bill goes unpaid for three years, but Wayne County has allowed homeowners to redeem their homes through the summer. Tax foreclosed properties are sold at auction in the fall.

Sabree urged homeowners to keep paying their bills, in part because interest will continue to build.

"Taxpayers must know that although the property is not facing foreclosure, delinquent taxes still must be paid," Sabree said. "I advise taxpayers to make regular payments no matter how small and stay compliant with their payment plans. Interest will continue to accrue on the unpaid balance.

"Pay as You Stay," a new program that will wipe away much of the delinquent tax debt for thousands of low-income Detroit homeowners who qualify, is still moving ahead, officials said. Sabree said his office will be contacting those who eligible starting in April.

Detroit homeowners first have to apply for this year's city Poverty Tax Exemption, also called the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program or HPTAP. That would either wipe away or discount their 2020 tax bill.

Under "Pay as You Stay," participants will get their interest and fees eliminated. And the remainder of their debt would be capped at 10% of their home's taxable value.

Foreclosures of occupied homes have declined dramatically but many are still struggling on payment plans.

Detroit's foreclosures went from a record high 9,111 occupied homes in 2015 to 514 in 2019, a 94% decrease, according to city data.

But many homeowners on payment plans are struggling with debt. Nearly one in four Detroit homeowners owes more in delinquent property taxes as of fall 2019 than they did three years prior, despite being a part of low-interest plans designed to help them get out of debt and avoid foreclosure, according to Detroit News analysis.

The News' investigation also found that Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million after it failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession.

Of the more than 63,000 Detroit homes with delinquent debt as of last fall, more than 90% were overtaxed — by an average of at least $3,700 — between 2010 and 2016, according to calculations by The News. The debt owed on about 40,000 of those homes is less than the properties were overtaxed over those seven years.

