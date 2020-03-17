City urges DDOT bus riders to find other transportation due to driver shortage
Detroit — City officials are asking Detroit public bus riders to seek other means of transportation because of a driver shortage.
"The Detroit Department of Transportation wishes to let passengers know that due to a driver shortage this morning, fewer than 10 percent of DDOT buses are operating at this time," the city said Tuesday in a statement.
"We are asking passengers to seek other forms of transportation while we work to address our drivers' concerns."
DDOT serves an average of 85,000 riders daily with 48 fixed bus routes, 12 24-hour routes and six express routes in the city of Detroit and neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments