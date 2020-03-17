Detroit — City officials are asking Detroit public bus riders to seek other means of transportation because of a driver shortage.

"The Detroit Department of Transportation wishes to let passengers know that due to a driver shortage this morning, fewer than 10 percent of DDOT buses are operating at this time," the city said Tuesday in a statement.

City officials said Tuesday that less than 10 percent of DDOT's buses are operating. (Photo: Detroit News file)

"We are asking passengers to seek other forms of transportation while we work to address our drivers' concerns."

DDOT serves an average of 85,000 riders daily with 48 fixed bus routes, 12 24-hour routes and six express routes in the city of Detroit and neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield.

