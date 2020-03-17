A 19-year-old Detroit man was convicted Tuesday in the slayings of two gay men and a transgender woman in Detroit last year.

Devon Kareem Robinson was found guilty by a jury of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm following a trial that began March 9 in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Devon Robinson, 19. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Robinson could face life behind bars without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced April 13 for the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Timothy Blancher and 20-year-old Paris Cameron, a transgender woman. All three were shot to death in the living room of an east-side home in the 3700 block of Devonshire following a party attended by about 15 people in the early morning of May 25.

Prosecutors and police believe the victims were targeted for their sexual orientation. Prosecutors also allege Robinson shot and wounded two other people.

Judge Regina Thomas presided over the trial.

A survivor testified about the horrific details of the shooting during a preliminary examination in November, saying there were so many bullets fired that the victims' blood seeped through the walls.

Clifton Keys, a friend of the victims who attended the party, described how a gunman, later identified by authorities as Robinson, came back to the house and sprayed the living room of the residence with gunfire.

Keys said the blood of his friends seeped through the walls of the home. Keys said five of the friends were sitting in the home's dining room when they heard footsteps and then heard gunshots, which they initially thought were fireworks.

Keys said Cameron and Davis ran toward the kitchen while Blancher and another friend, Armon Matthews, fled to the basement.

The friends had met Robinson at a nearby gas station and Cameron invited Robinson to the party.

Robinson allegedly walked to the house after getting the invitation from Cameron and while there was "hugged up" with Cameron. He later left the home with a "blank" look on his face, said Keys.

