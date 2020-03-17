Detroit — A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Monday at a home on the city's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 19300 block of Alcoy near East Seven Mile and Schoenherr, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was seated in a vehicle parked in a driveway when three men approached him and fired shots into his car. The man backed out of the driveway and drove north on Alcoy.

Officers located the victim at a hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating, but have no suspects at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

