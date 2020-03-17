Ernestine Pearson, seven months pregnant, went to a gas station Saturday on Detroit's west side.

She hasn't been seen since, police say. Pearson, 21, of Detroit was last seen at about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of LaSalle, investigators said in a statement.

Pearson "went to the gas station on Glenn St. and 12th and has not returned home," according to the release. She did not have her cell phone or other possessions.

Ernestine Pearson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored bonnet, a black hooded sweater, black-and-white pajama pants and dark Bearpaw boots, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1040. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

