On the fifth anniversary of a woman's slaying in east Detroit, authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for tips to solve the case.

Ditwan Morgan had gone to a corner store near her home at about 9 p.m. March 17, 2015, when an argument ensued with men there, Crime Stoppers of Michigan officials said in a statement.

Ditwan Morgan (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The suspects chased the 41-year-old back to her house in the 10800 block of Bonita, according to the release.

"She managed to get inside the house and lock the door, however, suspects shot through that door and Ditwan was struck once in the back," investigators said. "Sadly, her uncle and son were standing at the top of the stairs in the home when this unfolded."

The mother of two, who ran a business that provided food and shelter for the homeless, died from her injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the case can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

