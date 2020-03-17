Detroit — A 49-year-old man died Monday after he was stabbed by a woman during an argument at home on the city's west side, police said.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 19300 block of Hartwell near Schaefer Highway and the Lodge Freeway, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was arguing with a 28-year-old woman. Police found the man in the home suffering from a stabbing wound.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died from his injury. Officers arrested the woman at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

