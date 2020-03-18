Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s directive this week restricting restaurant service to delivery and carry-out only, the city of Detroit has begun offering free 10-minute parking to customers patronizing participating restaurants.

So far the city’s department of public works has installed 27 street signs and will continue through the week as part of the new carry-out zone program, officials said.

"Our neighborhood businesses, especially restaurants, really need our support now in light of the restrictions on dining on site," DPW Director Ron Brundidge said in a statement Wednesday.

Participating restaurants include Detroit Vegan Soul, Harbor House, Louisiana Creole Gumbo, Table No. 2, Sloppy Chops, Yum Village, Golden Fleece Restaurant and Good Cakes and Bakes.

Under the program, restaurants are expected to take orders to each customer’s vehicle to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

Restaurants requesting to be a part of the program will receive signage within 48 to 72 hours of submitting the request. The program is free for City of Detroit restaurants.

The temporary program will be evaluated over the upcoming weeks, officials said.

Diners can find a complete list of participating restaurants on the city’s website.

Earlier this week, a new website debuted to keep customers informed about restaurants offering carry out and delivery service.

