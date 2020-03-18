Detroit — Police chief James Craig said Wednesday he's encouraging his officers to "relax our arrest posture on certain misdemeanors" in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters, which was webcast via Facebook Live, Craig also said there's been a recent spike in "argument-based" shootings, which he attributed to higher-than-normal tension.

Detroit police chief James Craig (Photo: George Hunter)

"There's been a little reduction in some of the violence recently, but we're undoubtedly seeing more argument-based calls," he said. "Many of the shootings we've seen were argument-based. We know there's a heightened stress in our community. That's to be expected."

Craig said he's implementing measures to maintain "social distancing" between officers and citizens.

"We're asking our officers who are in a radio call situation, particularly those calls that are non-critical, that they be mindful and practice social distancing," the chief said. "On non-critical calls, maybe some type of dispute with no weapons and no violence, officers maybe will meet with community members at their walkway, and they can have a conversation at a safe distance."

Craig said he's also advising officers to "use more discretion when issuing citations or vehicle impounds." He said vehicles involved in crimes will be towed as usual.

In other areas, enforcement is being eased.

"Effective immediately, we are relaxing our arrest posture ... on certain misdemeanors," he said. "The exception is high misdemeanors. We're talking about criminal sexual conduct 4, which is a misdemeanor; we're not relaxing on that. Or domestic violence; we're not relaxing on that.

"We're not turning a blind eye to crime," Craig said. "This is an encouragement only, not an elimination."

The chief said he's mindful that the shutdown of several industries has created a financial hardship on many Detroiters. "When you talk about issuing citations, making misdemeanor arrests; those things have financial implications, and that can enhance stress," he said.

Craig encouraged citizens to call the Telephone Crime Reporting Unit at (313) 267-4600.

"We're adding positions to that unit so there will be more call takers," he said. "We're also deploying restricted duty officers to those positions if they're not working in the field.

"All in all, what we're trying to do is create a safe balance for our community and our first responders," Craig said. "I can't stress enough that I want to applaud the work the men and women of this department are doing."

