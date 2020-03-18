Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday on the city’s east side.

A 27-year-old man was walking in the street on the 18000 block of Dequindre at about 1:33 a.m. when a SUV struck him, investigators said in a statement.

The driver continued south on Dequindre, according to the release.

On Wednesday, authorities released a surveillance image of the vehicle, which they described as a 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape with heavy front-end damage.

The SUV fled south after the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the SUV or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

