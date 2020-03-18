Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-96 local lanes in Detroit
Detroit — A 63-year-old Detroit man is dead after his vehicle ran off the roadway on Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway and crashed into a wall, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a report of a single vehicle crash on the local lanes of eastbound I-96.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe lost control of his vehicle while traveling on a Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-96. The Tahoe ran off the roadway to the right crossing down an embankment and through I-96's local lanes and into an embankment wall.
Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers closed the local lanes for the investigation.
