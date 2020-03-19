Detroit — The Cass bridge over Interstate 94 will be closed for repairs until Sunday, state officials said.

Crews have closed the 65-year-old bridge between West Palmer and Antoinette to make repairs to its deck, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The bridge is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.

During the closure Cass traffic can use Woodward to cross over the freeway.

