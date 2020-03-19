Cass bridge over I-94 in Detroit closed this weekend for repairs
Detroit — The Cass bridge over Interstate 94 will be closed for repairs until Sunday, state officials said.
Crews have closed the 65-year-old bridge between West Palmer and Antoinette to make repairs to its deck, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The bridge is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.
During the closure Cass traffic can use Woodward to cross over the freeway.
