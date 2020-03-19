Detroit— The Detroit Police Department is investigating three non-fatal shootings that took between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a man, 19, was walking his dog on the 19700 block of Santa Barbara. Someone in an unidentified vehicle drove up and began firing shots, wounding the man, police say. The vehicle then drove south toward Outer Drive. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

On the same night, another 19-year-old man was shot after trying to sell his PlayStation 4. Police say the man was picked up by someone in a white Chevy Impala around 8:40 p.m. They drove the man to the 18400 block of Grand River to meet with someone who was supposed to buy the gaming system.

The buyer, who was driving a black SUV, got into the car. The three men were driving around when the buyer pulled out a gun, shot the 19-year-old and stole his PlayStation and other items, police said. The driver was forced out of the car around West Six Mile and the Southfield Freeway service drive. Police say he was picked up and taken home, then later taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

On Park Grove and Bradford a man, 27, was sitting in a car with another man around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning. One of the men pulled a gun on the 27-year-old and tried to rob him. The two men struggled over the gun and the 27-year-old was shot. The other man ran from the car while the man who was shot drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police encourages anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

