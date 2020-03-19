Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a person who fatally shot a Detroit rapper's aunt and manager last summer.

Jobina Whittaker Brown and Tee Grizzley used Uber to find a ride to the 3600 block of Three Mile on the city's east side at about 9 p.m. Aug. 20, investigators said in a statement Thursday.

When he stepped out of the Chrysler 300 they were riding in, "an unknown gunman opened the rear driver’s side door and shot Jobina multiple times," according to the release.

The Uber driver pulled off, called 911, then met up with medics at the nearest gas station, officials said.

Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Jobina Whittaker Brown (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The 41-year-old had parlayed her experience in banking and real estate industries to form the Affluent Management Team in 2016, Crime Stoppers said. She managed her nephew, whose legal name is Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., as well as another Detroit rapper, Sada Baby, according to the group.

"Although her team was able to thrive while delivering music around the world, Jobina’s most important job was being the proud mother to 3 children," the group said.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

