Detroit — Border Patrol agents arrested four undocumented immigrants from Brazil Monday, officials said.

Agents from the Border Patrol's Marysville Station spotted a vehicle loitering in an area where several recent smuggling attempts were made near the international border, they said.

Local police stopped the vehicle and then requested help from Border Patrol agents.

Buy Photo U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle beside a Detroit Police Department vehicle. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

An agent questioned the driver and a passenger, who admitted to being in the United States without documents that allow them to be in the country, according to authorities.

Simultaneously, another Border Patrol agent saw two people walking along the side of a road parallel to the border with Canada.

During questioning, the two admitted to crossing the border from Canada in a boat.

All four people were taken into custody and taken to the Border Patrol station for processing. Agents determined the four are Brazilian nationals with no legal status to be in the United States, officials said.

The two people who crossed the border in a boat admitted they had arranged to be picked up by the two people in the vehicle loitering near the border, they also said.

Officials said the two who crossed the border have been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan to be prosecuted for illegal entry into the U.S. and the other two will be prosecuted for smuggling them in.

