A man is dead and two people are seriously injured after a house explosion on Detroit's west side early Friday morning that may have been sparked by a crack pipe being lit.

Dave Fornell, Detroit fire commissioner, said a 65-year-old man died in the explosion near West Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway, and crews are trying to pull his body out of the rubble.

Buy Photo Crews at the scene of a house that exploded on Detroit's west side early Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News)

"They're getting the heavy equipment out to move the debris so they can get him out of there," Fornell said.

Fornell said a 46-year-old woman is in critical condition with burns on her face, arms and legs.

"She claimed she was lighting a crack pipe when the explosion happened," Fornell said.

A 42-year-old man was found lying in the home's backyard; he's listed in serious condition with burns and abrasions, he said.

"Our arson people are at the scene," Fornell said. "Once they get the debris removed, they'll look to see where the (gas) leak was."

Staff Writer George Hunter contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/20/house-explodes-detroit-west-side/2882623001/