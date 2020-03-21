Detroit — A woman who was ejected from a vehicle died Friday night in a crash on the city's northwest side, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on San Juan and West Outer Drive. The driver of a white Mercedes S-55 was allegedly traveling west on Outer Drive and collided with a black Chevy Equinox traveling north on San Juan, police said.

A woman in the Equinox was ejected from the vehicle and died. A second passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was also ejected and taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The 31-year-old male driver, and afourth passenger, a 36-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

The unknown driver of the Mercedes fled the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

