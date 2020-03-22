Detroit — The number of Detroit police officers under quarantine reached 233 Sunday, although 150 off them will be restored to duty this week if they exhibit no COVID-19 virus symptoms, police chief James Craig said.

Among the newly quarantined cops are six officers and a sergeant who responded to a domestic violence run on Detroit's west side Saturday night and had contact with a suspect who was confirmed to have contracted the virus, Craig said.

Detroit police chief James Craig addresses the media (Photo: George Hunter)

"Whenever officers have contact with someone who’s confirmed (to have contracted the virus), it's a mandatory quarantine," Craig said. "They have to be quarantined for 14 days, and if they show no symptoms, they're released."

After Saturday’s arrest, Craig said the suspect had to be taken a quarantined area of Detroit Receiving Hospital. “The jail wouldn’t take him,” he said.

Although Craig said he's hopeful more than half of the quarantined officers would soon be back in commission if they show no symptoms, he said there's a backup plan in place if there's a further strain on manpower.

"I got a call from (Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper) and he offered to make state police available to augment our staffing issues," Craig said. "I told him we may do it in the coming week, although we just don't know what our needs will be, because this thing is changing so rapidly. I'm hoping to get those 150 officers back."

On Friday, Craig said 150 of his officers were quarantined in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. A day earlier, 80 officers were quarantined.

"Some are showing symptoms; some are not," Craig said of the quarantined officers. "I'm getting mixed reports."

Craig said "a couple" officers assigned to Public Safety Headquarters are confirmed to have the virus. On Friday, he said the 9th Precinct was the most seriously impacted precinct, and that he called in officers from other areas to cover the manpower shortage.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/22/detroit-chief-233-cops-quarantined-150-could-return-duty-week/2894554001/