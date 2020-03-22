The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to eight, and the total number of cases to 1,035. The deaths were reported by area hospitals on Saturday.

The first Wayne State University student to test positive for COVID-19 was also reported Sunday. The student is moving to a floor in a dorm that is being reserved for quarantining students as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The student was self-quarantined where he lived at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments after testing positive on Saturday. University officials notified the campus community of the case and said the student will be moved to WSU's Atchison Hall, where a floor is being reserved for quarantined students.

The case comes as a growing number of universities across the country are preparing empty college dorms as housing for hospitals in the event of an overflow of COVID-19 cases. From Tufts University in Massachusetts to Middlebury College in Vermont to New York University, colleges are preparing to help provide relief to a health crisis that is expected to stress hospital systems.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the federal government to provide the state with more coronavirus test kits and to include Detroit automakers in a stimulus package being considered.

As of Saturday, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 29 of Michigan's 83 counties, with the highest numbers in Detroit and Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. Cases have been confirmed throughout the lower peninsula, from Leelanau to Monroe County, and Barry County to St. Clair.

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 200 new cases had been confirmed in the state, pushing the cumulative total to 787.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new executive order on Saturday night clarifying that nail, tanning and hair salons along with tattoo shops must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's new order also extends the ongoing closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bars and dine-in service at restaurants. That closure was previously set to end on March 30. Under the new order, it goes until April 13.

Whitmer addressed the state's needs during the coronavirus outbreak Sunday morning on "Fox News Sunday" with Chris Wallace and ABC News' "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos.

Whitmer said many more people have been infected by the virus than those who have been tested

"We're going to continue to see these numbers go up exponentially. The problem that we have right now is that we don't have enough test kits," Whitmer said on "This Week."

