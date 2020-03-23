Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday urged residents to abide by a new statewide mandate to stay home as the state battles against the coronavirus, noting 14 city employees — including nine police officers — have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

The mayor stressed during a Monday news conference that people need to do what's necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to let this virus die out," he said. "We need you to stay home."

The mayor's words of caution come on the heels of a Monday "stay home, stay safe" executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, restricting activity beyond the essentials. Critical services, such as grocery shops, pharmacies and emergency medical centers will remain open and available.

Whitmer's order goes into effect at midnight Monday and will stay in place for at least until April 13.

In less than two weeks, she noted, cases of the virus in Michigan have gone from zero to more than 1,200.

The most recent data posted on the Detroit's Health Department website from Sunday noted the city accounted for 349 of the state's virus cases and three deaths.

“COVID-19 is a global pandemic,” Whitmer said Monday. “It’s a novel virus. There is no cure. There is no vaccine.”

Duggan expressed aggravation Monday with a lack of testing supplies and gear for frontline workers in hospitals. But said he's confident things will level out.

"We're going to solve these testing issues. We're going to solve these hospital issues," he said. "But right now, you've got to help us."

The mayor on Monday provided a progress report on a new program to help restore water to those living without it due to nonpayment.

He said 700 accounts have been restored, and he expects all water accounts to be restored by the end of next week.

Starting Wednesday, the city also intends to scale back its bus service, Duggan said. It will be running its typical Saturday service six days per week.

The mayor said the service will continue to run but less frequently. People will still be able to get to work, he added.

A driver shortage last Tuesday forced the city’s bus service to temporarily shut down. The service was back online the following day with an interim suspension of fare and added health precautions for drivers and passengers.

Before the outbreak, DDOT averaged 85,000 riders daily with 48 fixed bus routes, 12 24-hour routes and six express routes in the city of Detroit and neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield.

