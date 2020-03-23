Detroit — After an early Monday car crash that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition and led to a gas leak at a home, Detroit police are looking for the other driver.

The crash took place about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Plainview and Dover, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Joy Road and east of Evergreen.

Kirkwood says a Ford F-250 and a Lincoln MKZ collided, and the impact pushed the Lincoln into a home on the 8900 block of Plainview, causing a gas leak. DTE Energy workers were able to shut off the gas, and no one was inside the home was injured.

The crash hurt the driver of the Lincoln, a 47-year-old man. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F-250 did not stick around at the crash scene. Police are looking to find that person, and ask tipsters with information on the crash to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

