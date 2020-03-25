Detroit — Police are investigating the deaths of two men, 39 and 43, on Detroit's west side Monday.

Neither victim had clear signs of trauma or drug use, and both had been in recent contact with loved ones, police said. They lived about a mile and a half from one another.

At about 4:10 p.m., the body of a 43-year-old man was found by a loved one on the 17100 block of Fenmore. That's at West McNichols, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

The victim had reportedly gone to sleep about 6 a.m., but by noon he had stopped breathing. There were no signs of foul play and no drug paraphernalia found nearby, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

About 20 minutes later, on the 19300 block of Greenview — north of West Seven Mile, west of the Southfield Freeway — a 39-year-old man's body was found, police said.

The person who reported the death had spoken with the victim about 7 p.m. the previous night, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim was found lying on his back in his bed.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine both victims' cause of death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/25/two-men-age-39-and-43-die-detroit-without-signs-trauma-drug-use/5077536002/