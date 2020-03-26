Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday is expected to provide an update on Detroit's response to coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the city climbs to more than 700.

Duggan is scheduled to be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair for a 3 p.m. briefing on Detroit's COVID-19 cases and response efforts, including the expansion of meal pickup locations for tens of thousands of Detroit children, officials said in a news release.

As of 10 a.m Thursday, the city's confirmed cases of the virus had reached 717 and there have been 15 deaths, Detroit Health Department data notes. The city, 24 hours earlier, had recorded 598 cases and 13 deaths.

On Wednesday, the city announced a partnership that will provide for a regional drive-thru testing site at the Joe Dumars Field House on the former Michigan Fairgrounds property.

Through the partnership with the DMC, Henry Ford Health System, Saint Joseph Mercy Health and Trinity Health, and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, about 400 tests will be conducted per day through May 8.

The state on Thursday reported 2,856 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths since the first Michigan case was confirmed on March 10.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/26/mike-duggan-provide-update-coronavirus-response-detroit-cases-climb/2917755001/