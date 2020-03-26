LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Coronavirus has definitely changed things in downtown Detroit.

This was the scene at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Woodward avenues Thursday, March 26, 2020. 

What is normally an intersection so congested from rush hour that traffic police make a daily appearance, is now as quiet as a Sunday afternoon.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order for all non-essential employees to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak has left much of Metro Detroit a ghost town.

Detroit News photographer David Guralnick, who recently became a licensed drone operator, was able to get these shots over downtown, which capture just how desolate things have become since the quarantine. 

On the other hand, this is a good thing because it means people are clearly heeding the order to remain at home and indoors. 

