This is what Detroit looks like under the coronavirus quarantine
David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Published 6:53 p.m. ET March 26, 2020 | Updated 7:02 p.m. ET March 26, 2020
What is normally an intersection so congested from rush hour that traffic police make a daily appearance, is now as quiet as a Sunday afternoon.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order for all non-essential employees to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak has left much of Metro Detroit a ghost town.
Detroit News photographer David Guralnick, who recently became a licensed drone operator, was able to get these shots over downtown, which capture just how desolate things have become since the quarantine.
On the other hand, this is a good thing because it means people are clearly heeding the order to remain at home and indoors.
