Coronavirus has definitely changed things in downtown Detroit.

This was the scene at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Woodward avenues Thursday, March 26, 2020.

What is normally an intersection so congested from rush hour that traffic police make a daily appearance, is now as quiet as a Sunday afternoon.

Buy Photo Downtown Detroit, March 26, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order for all non-essential employees to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak has left much of Metro Detroit a ghost town.

Buy Photo Brush Park, in downtown Detroit, March 26, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit News photographer David Guralnick, who recently became a licensed drone operator, was able to get these shots over downtown, which capture just how desolate things have become since the quarantine.

Buy Photo Ford Field in downtown Detroit, March 26, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

On the other hand, this is a good thing because it means people are clearly heeding the order to remain at home and indoors.

Buy Photo Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, March 26, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

For more coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, check out detroitnews.com/coronavirus.

