Detroit — In the latest blow to the Detroit Police Department, already reeling with nearly 500 officers quarantined, Chief James Craig announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling "feverish."

Craig designated Detroit Assistant Chief James White, the longest-tenured assistant chief, in his place while he seeks treatment.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced during his daily COVID-19 update that Craig had contracted the virus. The chief confirmed the news during a brief telephone conversation.

"I feel alright," Craig told The Detroit News. "A little feverish, but I'm hanging in there."

The chief tested positive Friday morning but was not hospitalized, Duggan said.

"It's something that we knew was a possibility," the mayor said. "He is very fit and mild in symptoms and is very much in charge of running this department. But he's not going to be back on site until he fully recovers."

According to Duggan, Craig chose White to take his place because White had been on quarantine and tested negative. White has a “deep understanding of the risks officers are facing each day,” the mayor said.

White said he is assuming the day-to-day operations, but Craig is still "locked-in," checking in hourly and driving the department.

"The chief is very fit, focused on nutrition and exercise, and we hope that will help his recovery," White said.

Duggan said as the department deals with the latest news, there's still work to be done.

“We’re going to continue to ramp up the care for our police and fire departments,” he said. “This is a major focus of our work right now.”

As of Friday, 39 Detroit police officers tested positive for COVID-19, 468 officers are on quarantine, 35 results are in the process of returning, 119 are awaiting testing, Duggan said.

A strict return-to-work plan is being implemented for the police department and the city’s fire department. With the new process, workers will be tested for fever before starting every shift, no more than two members in an elevator at any time, hugging is prohibited, and officials will distribute masks in an effort to keep members safe.

Many of the quarantined workers are anxious to get back to work, White said.

“We’ve already taken steps to redeploy personnel,” White said. “I, myself, recently returned to work from being quarantined. The process worked for me. After my test results returned, I was able to return to work, and I’m committed to ensuring that every member of this department is safe."

Duggan, meanwhile, said he has not been tested because he doesn’t have symptoms and said he has tried to stay 6 feet from everyone, including Craig.

Duggan said vulnerable police departments are not just happening in Detroit.

"In the New York Police Department, they've got well over 300 officers who have tested positive for COVID-19, and three of their highest police officials have also tested positive," Duggan said.

"This is the world that we live in now. The focus of medical directors with first responders is to protect them from being infected from the citizens they interact with."

