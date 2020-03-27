Detroit — A 24-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon after being approached by two men as he walked on Detroit's west side, police said.

The non-fatal shooting took place about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe. That's north of Tireman and east of Livernois.

Police say the victim was walking when two men pulled alongside in a gray Chevy Malibu.

The suspects got out and fired shots. At least one of them hit the victim, who was privately transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Preliminary information from police did not offer a description of the suspects.

