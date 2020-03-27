Detroit — Friday morning commuters on Detroit's east side should seek alternate routes, as westbound Interstate 94 is closed in the Van Dyke-Gratiot area.

A Michigan Department of Transportation alert says the freeway was closed due to a crash. What crashed into the roadway was the Townsend Pedestrian Bridge.

Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for the department, said the collapse was caused by a truck hitting the bridge during the 5 a.m. hour. Lt. Mike Shaw, of the Michigan State Police, said no injuries resulted.

Cross said the bridge's future was uncertain but it would "probably" have to be taken down.

