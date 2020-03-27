Detroit police are seeking tips to find two men reported missing in the city this month.

Anthony Bollar-Curry was last seen about 1:30 p.m. March 3 while walking near a business in the 10000 block of East Warren and has not been in contact with his family since then, investigators said in a statement.

The 42-year-old “is reported to be in good physical health but has a mental impairment,” according to the release.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with dark hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray/blue ski jacket, gray jogging pants and red gym shoes.

Anthony Bollar-Curry (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

In a separate case, James Cooper has not been seen since he finished working a shift at an urgent care facility in Livonia on March 20, said his sister, Shelly Hill. “His supervisor said he looked a little tired but she didn’t think anything of it.”

A friend spoke with Cooper the next day, but relatives were unable to reach him by phone over the weekend, which was “very unusual,” Hill said. “He talks to either one of his male cousins every day or every other day. They’re extremely close.”

Cooper’s supervisor tried reaching him about revised hours at the clinic where he has worked for nearly a decade but never heard back. She alerted his other sister, Sandra Rall; her calls went straight to voicemail, which is now full, Hill said.

Relatives drove to the 65-year-old’s home in the 700 block of Navahoe, but he and his black 2009 Dodge Durango were gone, Hill said. Neighbors have not seen him, and neither have fellow members of Conant Avenue United Methodist Church.

Another concern: the former Chrysler worker, who has a son in college, has high blood pressure and does not have his medicine, Hill said. “This is very unsettling for our family. …Did he get sick somewhere? What happened? We just don’t know.”

James Cooper (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Cooper is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a dark complexion, brown years, short salt-and-pepper hair, a thin mustache and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the Bollar-Curry case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5545 or (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

