Detroit — An unknown man died early Saturday in a crash on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Telegraph and Grand River when the unknown, 30-year-old man was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango and crashed into a 38-year-old man driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu.

After the collision, the unknown man lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole, police said.

Medics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other driver was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

