Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday will update the press on the city's response to the coronavirus as cases here continue to climb.

As of noon Monday, Detroit's Health Department recorded 1,804 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city and 50 deaths.

The city last week designated the old State Fairgrounds as a regional coronavirus testing site and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday that the TCF Center downtown will get 900 hospital beds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for potential hospital overflow patients during the pandemic.

The city, in a news release, said the mayor would provide a "significant update" on the Detroit Police Department's quarantine numbers. On Friday, close to 500 members of the police force had been under quarantine, including Police Chief James Craig, who is confirmed to have the virus.

To help limit the spread of the virus, DTE Energy CO. donated 2,000 KN95 respirator masks for the city's police force. The donation came after Duggan requested the help on Saturday, the city said in a Monday news release.

“Protecting our officers who are continuing to come to work every day to keep our communities safe is among our top priorities,” Duggan said. “I reached out to DTE for help and within hours they got us what we needed."

Separately on Saturday, Michigan received 112,000 N95 respirator masks from the national stockpile.

The city noted Duggan also will discuss efforts to ensure individuals who might lack transportation or a primary care physician will be able to get testing.

The mayor was to be joined by Whitmer Monday at the fairgrounds testing site to provide a media briefing, but plans have since shifted. Duggan will now provide an update on his own from the Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters, the mayor's office said.

Earlier Monday, Whitmer and Michigan's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, told reporters that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state will grow in the coming weeks. Additional health care workers and more ventilators are desperately needed, they said.

Michigan has about 1,700 ventilators, but Khaldun said it will likely need 5,000 to 10,000 more to help patients suffering from respiratory disease.

"We know our hospitals are going to need more beds," she said Monday. "We’re going to need thousands more ventilators. And a lot of people are going to get sick."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has flagged Detroit as one of the cities that federal officials are concerned about.

As of Sunday, Michigan had 5,486 confirmed cases and 132 deaths.

