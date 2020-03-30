Detroit — Police are investigating a stabbing at an east side bus stop and a possible gas station shooting on the west side.

At about 6:50 a.m., police were called to the 14900 block of Grandmont. That's north of Grand River and east of the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, said he had been shot at a gas station on Grand River. He asked for help, and someone called 911.

Medics transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary stable condition.

Police arrived and opened an investigation into the shooting.

Early Sunday afternoon, about 2:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop on the 6300 block of Mack. That's on Detroit's east side, at Mt. Elliott.

Police say a man approached the victim and asked if he was waiting on a bus.

The victim said he was. Then the other man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim with it.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital. He's listed in stable condition.

