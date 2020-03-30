Detroit — A 66-year-old man died and a 48-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon in a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The homicide took place about 1:35 p.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Garland. That's north of Mack and east of Cadillac.

Police say the suspect fired shots at the victim's Chrysler 300 as he tried to drive away. After he was hit by gunfire, the victim crashed into a parked vehicle.

Medics pronounced the victim dead.

Police arrested the alleged shooter without incident.

