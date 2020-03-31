Detroit — Lanes of Interstate 94 in Detroit will be closed Thursday to enable crews to continue the replacement the Second Avenue overpass, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the closure will begin at 5 a.m. and end by 11 p.m. Thursday. They said during the closure, both directions of the freeway will have only one lane open between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Interstate 75 for crews to implement a traffic shift.

At the same time, crews will close the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94. The traffic shift will allow for crews to build new bridge supports along each side of the freeway. The ramps also will reopen at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Also beginning Thursday morning, the southbound Lodge Freeway ramp to eastbound I-94 and the John R. entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed until fall.

During the construction work, Second Avenue traffic will be detoured to Woodward to cross over I-94.

Officials said all work on the $25.5 million project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021.

The new Second Avenue bridge will replace the current span, which was built in 1954, and will be the first network tied arch bridge in the state of Michigan. The bridge's replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner and Interstate 96.

