The express bus route from downtown Detroit to Ann Arbor will be suspended indefinitely starting Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan and the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority made the announcement Tuesday, saying despite initial demand, ridership has dropped amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order.

“Unlike more established routes provided by DDOT, SMART and AAATA, D2A2 has not been in service long enough to build a strong customer base,” said Matt Webb, RTA General Manager in a press release. “We have been encouraged by the demand we initially experienced, and therefore we look forward to resume D2A2 service when the demand for more regular use is expected.”

The route, launched in mid-March, stretched between Grand Circus Park in downtown Detroit to the Blake Transit Center in downtown Ann Arbor.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/03/31/bus-route-between-detroit-and-ann-arbor-suspended/5096473002/