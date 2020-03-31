Detroit — The city has recorded nearly two dozen more coronavirus deaths since Monday and more than 2,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

The Detroit Health Department on Tuesday reported 2,086 cases of the virus in the city and 73 deaths. The numbers are up from 1,804 cases and 50 deaths the day prior.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds a press conference to update the public about the efforts against the coronavirus at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters in Detroit on March 30, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Late Monday, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said two staffers and three parents of the district had died from the virus.

"One of the hardest days yet. All to this awful virus," Vitti wrote in a message on Twitter. "My heart is in pain for their families and our district and school families."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday that he expects the city's confirmed cases will continue to grow in the coming weeks as the city steps up its COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, the city opened a regional testing site at the former site of the Michigan State Fairgrounds. More than 1,000 individuals have been tested there, including 660 on Monday alone, he said.

The city in the next week is expected to be one of the first in the nation to receive rapid testing kits for the virus to obtain quicker results for first responders and health care workers.

Duggan said the city reached an agreement over the weekend with Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories that will send five testing machines and 5,000 testing kits.

Hospitals in southeast Michigan will also receive the kits, Duggan said.

The city's public safety department has had several hundred police department employees and more than 100 fire department personnel under quarantine for potential exposure.

The mayor said the city will be testing the police officers and firefighters and bus drivers to quickly get results that will get those who test positive fast treatment. Others who are negative for COVID-19 will be cleared and return to work, he said.

The mayor is expected to provide another meeting briefing at 3 p.m. after putting out a call Monday afternoon to doctors and health clinics to step forward to take on new patients.

The city, he said, wants to ensure testing is available to residents regardless of whether they have transportation, insurance or a doctor.

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had 6,498 total cases and 184 deaths overall.

