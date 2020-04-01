Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating three homicides and one non-fatal shooting, all occurring within a 12-hour timespan.

The violent night comes during a statewide stay-at-home order and in the midst of a coronavirus crisis that has hundreds of Detroit Police Department personnel, including Chief James Craig, who has the virus, is quarantined and off duty.

Man, 19, gunned down on porch

At about 8:30 p.m., on the 20200 block of Jo Ann — south of East Eight Mile and west of Schoenherr, on the city's east side — a 19-year-old man was sitting on the porch when someone in a white SUV drove past and fired shots.

The shootert fled. The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police impersonator invades home, kills man

At 5 a.m., police say a masked man on Detroit's west side allegedly identified himself as police after a home invasion and fatal shooting.

The homicide took place on the 15400 block of Stout, which is north of Fenkell and west of Evergreen.

Police say that two men kicked in the home's front door. One of the men demanded money from the 29-year-old victim.

The other man was confronted by someone else inside the home, and allegedly identified himself as a cop, police say in preliminary information.

Police say the first man, described only as wearing a white or light-colored face mask, then shot the victim. He fled with the second man, who police say is a stands 6 feet tall, and wore a dark jacket, dark pants, a black skull cap and another white or light-colored face mask.

Man, 45, found slain

Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., a 45-year-old man was found dead, with gunshot wounds, on Detroit's east side.

The man's body was found inside a home o the 12500 block of Glenfield. That's north of East Outer Drive and east of Gratiot.

Man walking west side street hit in drive-by

About 2 a.m., a 53-year-old man was shot as he walked.

The victim was headed north on Holmur, at Hogarth — north of West Grand Boulevard, east of Interstate 96 — when a dark Jeep pulled alongside.

Someone got out of the Jeep and fired multiple shots at the victim. The Jeep then took off.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooter's description is not immediately available.

