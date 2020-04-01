Detroit — The city has 2,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus — representing just over 30% of the most recent cases in the state overall — and 81 people have died, new city health department figures show.

The Detroit Health Department's Wednesday figures continue to show an upward trend for the city with the 297 new daily cases. That's up slightly from the 282 reported on Tuesday.

But the number of new deaths declined with eight being reported Wednesday. On Tuesday, the number of recorded deaths in the city jumped by nearly two dozen from the day prior, when the number of fatalities from COVID-19 reached 73.

Among the losses are two staffers of the city's public school district and three parents.

Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday said he expects that a regional site established at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds will conduct at least 14,000 tests for COVID-19 over the next six weeks.

The city is expected to be one of the first in the nation to receive rapid testing kits next week for first responders and health care workers. Five testing machines and 5,000 kits that provide results within 15 minutes are being supplied under an agreement with Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the city's police department had 522 officers on quarantine and 76 members had tested positive. The fire department had 133 employees quarantined and 17 employees there had confirmed cases of the virus.

A $3.1 million small business grant fund opened up Wednesday for applications for aid from city businesses.

The grants, facilitated by Detroit's Economic Development Corp., will be available for small businesses in the city that earned less than $1 million last year and have fewer than 50 employees are eligible. The awards will range from $2,500 to $10,000 apiece.

The state on Tuesday reported 7,615 confirmed coronavirus cases overall and 259 total deaths.

