Detroit — A black male believed to be in his 50s was found dead inside a bus shelter on Woodward on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man's body was found about 6:20 a.m. in a covered bus stop at Woodward and Amsterdam, south of Grand Boulevard.

Police say the man was found unresponsive. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Authorities will work to identify the man, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death. He was wearing a blue sport coat, green pants and black shoes.

