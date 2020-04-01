Michigan's largest health insurance company is waving all member copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment through June 30, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced Wednesday.

The waiver applies to the company's commercial preferred provider organization, Medicare Advantage PPO and health maintenance organization plans.

“In these incredibly difficult times, if our members contract COVID-19, Blue Cross will stand behind them all the way,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp said in a press release.

“We want our members to get the care they need to treat COVID-19 successfully, without worrying about the cost.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan, in addition to people out-of-state who work for companies headquartered in Michigan.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will waive member cost sharing for physician-authorized COVID-19 testing retroactive to March 18, provided the testing is consistent with guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said.

Blue Cross will waive member cost sharing for all COVID-19 treatment provided to members on an inpatient or outpatient basis, from both in-network and out-of-network providers, through June 30.

The company considers the changes immediately applicable to all members in all lines of business, according to the press release. The company said it will work with employer group customers that are self-insured to make decisions regarding their own benefits. ]

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan previously announced it will cover telehealth medical services at no cost through June 30 for members with existing telehealth medical benefits.

It is also waiving prior authorizations and covering the full cost of diagnostic tests and covered services considered medically necessary under CDC guidelines for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Blues also previously increased access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications, consistent with members' benefit plans, and encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefits if available.

More information about COVID-19 coverage is available on the company's website at www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus.

