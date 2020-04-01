A 33-year-old Detroit woman was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Jessica Washington allegedly shot her husband, Toney Washington, 30, also a Detroit resident, following an argument around 2:17 a.m. Sunday at their residence in the 8200 block of Artesian on the city's west side.

The woman has been charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. She was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court and received a $30,000 cash bond. Washington's next court date is April 21.

