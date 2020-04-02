A Detroit bus driver who complained recently in an online video that a passenger had openly coughed on his bus amid the coronavirus pandemic has died.

Jason Hargrove, 50, died Wednesday of COVD-19, the head of the city's bus driver union, Glenn Tolbert, said Thursday.

He said Hargrove started feeling ill March 25, four days after the incident on his bus. His death has stirred further fear among his fellow drivers.

DDOT bus driver Jason Hargrove died a little over a week after reporting a woman coughed on his bus without covering her mouth. (Photo: Facebook)

"They're obviously scared," said Tolbert, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26. "They're up in arms. It's the fear of the unknown."

Tolbert said DDOT drivers are worried despite the use of some safety measures, such as having passengers enter and exit the buses through the rear doors and practicing safe distancing of 10 feet.

In his March 21 Facebook post (EDITOR'S NOTE: Contains obscene language), Hargrove spoke heatedly about a woman, who he believed to be in her 50s or 60s, coughing openly on the bus without covering her mouth.

"This is real," said the driver. "Y'all need to take this serious."

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Mike Duggan encouraged people to watch Hargrove's video, saying, "I just didn't think we should be putting our drivers at risk."

He added: "If you haven't seen Jason Hargrove's post on Facebook, everybody in Detroit and everybody in America should watch it. He was infected before we closed the front doors. Some of his language is graphic, but I don't know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy ... now he's gone."

Mr. Hargrove posted about his health and safety concerns before the front doors on buses were shut to boost safety measures and "it's something I'm going to think about for a long time," Duggan said.

In the video, Hargrove said there were about eight other passengers aboard during the incident.

"She stood up there and coughed ... never covered up her mouth," said the driver. "I feel violated. I feel violated for the people that were on the bus."

"I ain't blaming nobody — nobody. Not the city, not the mayor, not the department, not the State of Michigan, not the government, nobody, not the president," Hargrove said in the video. "I blame that woman who stood on this (expletive) bus and coughed ... it's her fault. It's people like her who don't take (the virus) for real while this still exists and is still spreading."

DDOT drivers walked off the jobs and bus service was halted March 17 after the drivers expressed concern over exposure to COVID-19.

At the time, Duggan and representatives from three unions agreed on a series of solutions that included more thorough and frequent cleaning of buses, and available restrooms for drivers.

Among the problems cited by drivers was a lack of restrooms in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's elimination of full service in restaurants. Normally, drivers frequently stop mid-shift to use restaurants' facilities and wash their hands, but many found that option eliminated.

Other changes included a seat kept vacant directly behind each driver; gloves and wipes for drivers, with masks as available on request; and 20 additional staffers to help clean buses more frequently and thoroughly.

Christine Ferretti contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/02/ddot-driver-who-said-woman-coughed-his-bus-dies/5111053002/