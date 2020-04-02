Detroit — The city has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID- 19 and is nearing 100 deaths, Thursday figures from the city's health office show.

Detroit's Health Department is now reporting 2,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 97 fatalities. That's 377 more positive cases than were reported on Wednesday and 15 more deaths.

City officials have said Detroit will continue to see its cases rise due to its aggressive testing.

Buy Photo People dressed in personal protective equipment talk to motorists at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the Wayne State University Physicians Group on Mack Ave. in Detroit, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Mayor Mike Duggan has rejected "disturbing" theories that the city's high levels of poverty and pre-existing health conditions are causing it to be hard-hit by the virus in regards to its infection rate.

"There is no reason to believe that the health conditions affect the infection rate," Duggan said Wednesday.

The city, meanwhile, is among the first in the country to receive rapid-result testing kits from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories.

Five testing machines and 5,000 kits that provide results within 15 minutes arrived in the city Wednesday and should soon be up and running to test police, firefighters, EMTs and bus drivers, the mayor said.

Separately, the mayor said he expects that a regional site established at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds will conduct at least 14,000 tests for COVID-19 over the next six weeks.

With adequate supplies, the city hopes it can ramp up to 1,000 tests being conducted daily at the site.

The state on Wednesday reported 9,334 confirmed coronavirus cases overall and 337 total deaths.

