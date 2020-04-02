Detroit — City Council President Brenda Jones has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement provided Thursday.

Jones, 60, "is doing her part by remaining isolated and will continue to follow her doctor's orders," the statement reads.

"Fortunately, because she is not experiencing any of the horrific symptoms associated with the coronavirus, she will continue working remotely from home," the statement adds.

Buy Photo Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones uses protective gloves as she conducts council business during a regular meeting in their chamber, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

News of Jones' confirmed case comes after the city said last week that Police Chief James Craig also is battling the virus.

Jones, who formerly served the 13th Congressional District, recently announced she intends to run for Congress again in a Democratic primary challenge to freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Jones won the 2018 special election to finish out the term of former Rep. John Conyers Jr. but lost her bid to replace Conyers for a full two-year term to Tlaib by fewer than 1,000 votes — 1 percentage point. She launched a write-in campaign for the general election that year but was unsuccessful.

In a Thursday statement posted on her Facebook page, Jones encourages the public to stay vigilant.

"I advise everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, to frequently wash their hands, to participate in social distancing, to be safe and take care of themselves and their families," it reads.

Detroit's Health Department reported Thursday that the city has 2,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 97 fatalities. That's 377 more positive cases than were reported on Wednesday and 15 more deaths.

City officials have said Detroit will continue to see its cases rise due to its aggressive testing.

