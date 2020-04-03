Detroit — City Council President Brenda Jones said Friday she's "feeling strong" despite a surprising confirmation this week that she has coronavirus.

Jones, 60, who has asthma and bronchitis, said she first went to the emergency department of Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills last month for shortness of breath, hoping for a test as a precaution. Her vitals and lungs checked out, and she was sent home to take it easy, she said.

Buy Photo Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones uses protective gloves as she conducts council business during a regular meeting in their chamber, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

But days later, on March 23, when one of her executive protection officers said he wanted to be tested for the virus, Jones, who still was struggling with breathing issues, joined him for testing conducted by Wayne State University. Later, she learned she had the virus.

"I feel strong and fortunately, my symptoms are mild," Jones told The News Friday. "I'm just praying for everyone else who has COVID-19."

Jones has been working from home, joining virtual council meetings and hosting others online with residents. She's unsure when or how she came into contact with the virus. Her 14-day quarantine is set to expire Monday.

"At this particular time, it's hard to say how I could have been exposed," Jones said. "You're an elected official and you are around people all the time. It's hard to say who is carrying it and who has it."

Another prominent city official, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, is also battling the virus.

The chief announced last Friday that he had a confirmed case and designated Assistant Chief James White, the longest-tenured assistant chief, to act in his place while he recovers.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during a Thursday news conference that Craig is "still fighting it." He has remained in close contact with his command staff in the department.

On Friday, the number of positive cases in Detroit surged to 3,572 and the death toll reached 116.

City officials have said they expect cases will continue to rise amid aggressive testing at a regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Jones said Friday the public should be vigilant in hand-washing, social distancing and adhering to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home, stay safe order.

"People need to understand it can happen to them," Jones said. "No face is put on COVID-19."

Jones, who served a partial five-week term in 2018 for the 13th Congressional District, said last month that she intends to run for Congress again in a Democratic primary challenge to freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

In 2018, Jones won a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. but later lost her bid to replace Conyers for a full two-year term to Tlaib by fewer than 1,000 votes — 1 percentage point. She launched a write-in campaign for the general election that year but was unsuccessful.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached 12,744 Friday as the death toll jumped to 479.

