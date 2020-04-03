Detroit — A 23-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Thursday while sitting in a vehicle on the city's southwest side, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9100 block of Chamberlain between Woodmere and Lawndale.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was in a vehicle parked in front of a home when a gray Ford Escape drove by and someone inside the SUV allegedly fired shots at him.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5400 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

